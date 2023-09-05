Yoplait is aiming to capitalise on the ongoing popularity of protein-heavy yoghurts with the of a new Skyr Energy yoghurt.

Designed to capitalise on breakfasts and healthy snacking occasions, the NPD (rsp: £2/2x140g) adds to Yoplait’s existing skyr range and was described by the dairy brand as “the first ever skyr to contain real fruit pieces”.

Made to an Icelandic recipe, the fat-free yoghurt has been enriched with vitamins B6 and D and is high in protein. It comes in two flavours: Strawberry & Blackcurrant and Mango & Passionfruit, and will be available over the coming weeks in Morrisons, Sainsbury’s and Ocado initially.

“Skyr Energy is our latest innovation that truly answers a consumer trend and need,” said Ewa Moxham, head of marketing for Yoplait UK. “Not only does it deliver on taste and consistency, it offers the added benefits of vitamins and real fruit.”

The company hopes for the range to fill a gap in the market for protein yoghurt in snacking occasions as people seek healthier alternatives.

The NPD was “totally unique and really stands out on shelf,” Moxham added. “Perfectly packaged to appeal to 25-45 health-conscious consumers looking for a tasty, filling breakfast or afternoon snack.”

The launch will be supported in store and out of home with sampling in office workplaces nationwide, social and digital support and an influencer campaign to help drive awareness and trial.