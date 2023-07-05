Held at the Royal Albert Hall for the first time, this year’s Grocer Gold Awards brought together movers and shakers from across retail to celebrate and reward success.
On the night guests were greeted with an impressive sight, with the Royal Albert Hall set up for a glamorous evening of entertainment from opera singer Russell Watson and a witty awards commentary from co-hosts The Grocer editor-in-chief Adam Leyland and former politician Ed Balls.
Fine food, wine and a long list of other delicious alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks options ensured guests’ tastebuds were equally entertained too.
OK. I’m officially excited. I’ve just arrived at the Royal Albert Hall ready for the #GrocerGold Awards with my cohost @edballs. It’s going to be an amazing evening. To find out who’s won what follow us @TheGrocer pic.twitter.com/TOsFgeyG9X— Adam Leyland (@blogof) July 4, 2023
A fitting venue in the Royal Albert Hall
The vast room of the Royal Albert Hall, which was opened by Queen Victoria in 1871 as a tribute to her late husband Prince Albert, soon filled up with elegant revellers, eager to discover who would be crowned the winners of 34 awards.
Good luck to all the finalists for tonight's #GrocerGold awards! pic.twitter.com/ZXatMRSCJp— The Grocer Vision (@TheGrocerVision) July 4, 2023
The stage was set for a glittering evening
A sparkling stage provided a mesmerising backdrop for the orchestra who played guests into the venue for a drinks reception.
Finger crossed for a couple of wins 🤞@TheGrocer #grocergold pic.twitter.com/sLdOjkgBPk— Clair Hufton (@Clair_asdaPR) July 4, 2023
A buzzing atmosphere
The room soon filled up for a surprise performance from Russell Watson, who enchanted diners with a medley of classics.
We’re at #grocergold awards tonight! Wish us luck 🤞 pic.twitter.com/MvuIq40ggs— Finnebrogue Artisan (@finnebrogue) July 4, 2023
The champions were anticipated
All seated and entertained, guests then turned their attention to the awards, anticipating who would leave the venue a champion.
We are here at the #GrocerGoldAwards2023!— One Stop Franchise (@1StopFranchise) July 4, 2023
As well as being shortlisted for Symbol/Franchise Retailer of the Year, we are joined by the Wilson Group for their shortlisting for Independent Retail Chain of the Year.
Good luck to everyone in attendance! #GrocerGold pic.twitter.com/2ySJt8xIwa
Oh beautiful Royal Albert Hall … hosting @TheGrocer Grocer Gold Awards 2023 @TheGrocerEvents #GrocerGold pic.twitter.com/ri3EYri4rl— Eimear Andersen (@TansorPR) July 4, 2023
A dancing host brought a smile to the crowd
The evening’s co-host, Ed Balls, began the proceedings with a humour-filled insight into his political life after making an entrance to Psy’s Gangnam Style, a reference to his Strictly Come Dancing appearance.
Now onto our #grocergold guest speaker @edballs. Walks out to - you guessed it - Gangnam Style #dancingking @TheGrocer pic.twitter.com/0fZISHBPeJ— Emma Weinbren (@EmmaWeinbren) July 4, 2023
A host of worthy winners collected their prizes
And then finally the gongs were given out, with many deserved and outstanding winners rewarded for their hard work in retail.
A supportive industry was on display
Although not everyone could be a winner, there were smiles all round as the ceremony wrapped up to allow more time for celebrating.
Great to be at @TheGrocer awards with @felixprojectuk lovely friends from @HelloFreshUK #grocergold pic.twitter.com/vubANdhaHF— Charlotte Hill (@LotteHill1) July 4, 2023
We didn’t win #grocergold but well done to #westfaliafruit for their ‘waste not want not’ award- what an outstanding shortlist and we’re proud to be included pic.twitter.com/ZL70XwLFPL— Finnebrogue Artisan (@finnebrogue) July 4, 2023
Sharing the success far and wide
Winners, including Tesco, shouted loud and proud about their achievements on the night by sharing the win across its social channels.
Which is your #SupermarketOfTheYear #GrocerGold @CustWhisperer x @TheGrocer pic.twitter.com/AOllcytNgA— Kate Hardcastle MBE (@katehardcastle) July 4, 2023
We’re delighted to see the success of Whoosh recognised. Our rapid delivery service is now offering deliveries in as little as 30 minutes from more than 1,000 Tesco stores. #grocergold https://t.co/y0S56ai5eD— Tesco News (@tesconews) July 4, 2023
Don’t miss the coverage
The Grocer Gold Awards 2023 winners can be viewed in full across thegrocer.co.uk and in the Saturday edition of The Grocer magazine.
M&S Food wins Grocer of the Year for the first time in its history
