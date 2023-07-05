Held at the Royal Albert Hall for the first time, this year’s Grocer Gold Awards brought together movers and shakers from across retail to celebrate and reward success.

On the night guests were greeted with an impressive sight, with the Royal Albert Hall set up for a glamorous evening of entertainment from opera singer Russell Watson and a witty awards commentary from co-hosts The Grocer editor-in-chief Adam Leyland and former politician Ed Balls. 

Fine food, wine and a long list of other delicious alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks options ensured guests’ tastebuds were equally entertained too.

 

A fitting venue in the Royal Albert Hall

The vast room of the Royal Albert Hall, which was opened by Queen Victoria in 1871 as a tribute to her late husband Prince Albert, soon filled up with elegant revellers, eager to discover who would be crowned the winners of 34 awards.

 

The stage was set for a glittering evening

A sparkling stage provided a mesmerising backdrop for the orchestra who played guests into the venue for a drinks reception. 

 

A buzzing atmosphere

The room soon filled up for a surprise performance from Russell Watson, who enchanted diners with a medley of classics.

 

The champions were anticipated

All seated and entertained, guests then turned their attention to the awards, anticipating who would leave the venue a champion.

 

A dancing host brought a smile to the crowd

The evening’s co-host, Ed Balls, began the proceedings with a humour-filled insight into his political life after making an entrance to Psy’s Gangnam Style, a reference to his Strictly Come Dancing appearance. 

 

A host of worthy winners collected their prizes

And then finally the gongs were given out, with many deserved and outstanding winners rewarded for their hard work in retail. 

Zooflora GGA2023 win

Online supermarket of the year

Strongpoint

 

A supportive industry was on display

Although not everyone could be a winner, there were smiles all round as the ceremony wrapped up to allow more time for celebrating. 

 

Sharing the success far and wide

Winners, including Tesco, shouted loud and proud about their achievements on the night by sharing the win across its social channels. 

 

Don’t miss the coverage

