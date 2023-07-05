Held at the Royal Albert Hall for the first time, this year’s Grocer Gold Awards brought together movers and shakers from across retail to celebrate and reward success.

On the night guests were greeted with an impressive sight, with the Royal Albert Hall set up for a glamorous evening of entertainment from opera singer Russell Watson and a witty awards commentary from co-hosts The Grocer editor-in-chief Adam Leyland and former politician Ed Balls.

Fine food, wine and a long list of other delicious alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks options ensured guests’ tastebuds were equally entertained too.

OK. I’m officially excited. I’ve just arrived at the Royal Albert Hall ready for the #GrocerGold Awards with my cohost @edballs. It’s going to be an amazing evening. To find out who’s won what follow us @TheGrocer pic.twitter.com/TOsFgeyG9X — Adam Leyland (@blogof) July 4, 2023

A fitting venue in the Royal Albert Hall

The vast room of the Royal Albert Hall, which was opened by Queen Victoria in 1871 as a tribute to her late husband Prince Albert, soon filled up with elegant revellers, eager to discover who would be crowned the winners of 34 awards.

Good luck to all the finalists for tonight's #GrocerGold awards! pic.twitter.com/ZXatMRSCJp — The Grocer Vision (@TheGrocerVision) July 4, 2023

The stage was set for a glittering evening

A sparkling stage provided a mesmerising backdrop for the orchestra who played guests into the venue for a drinks reception.

A buzzing atmosphere

The room soon filled up for a surprise performance from Russell Watson, who enchanted diners with a medley of classics.

The champions were anticipated

All seated and entertained, guests then turned their attention to the awards, anticipating who would leave the venue a champion.

We are here at the #GrocerGoldAwards2023!



As well as being shortlisted for Symbol/Franchise Retailer of the Year, we are joined by the Wilson Group for their shortlisting for Independent Retail Chain of the Year.



Good luck to everyone in attendance! #GrocerGold pic.twitter.com/2ySJt8xIwa — One Stop Franchise (@1StopFranchise) July 4, 2023

A dancing host brought a smile to the crowd

The evening’s co-host, Ed Balls, began the proceedings with a humour-filled insight into his political life after making an entrance to Psy’s Gangnam Style, a reference to his Strictly Come Dancing appearance.

A host of worthy winners collected their prizes

And then finally the gongs were given out, with many deserved and outstanding winners rewarded for their hard work in retail.

A supportive industry was on display

Although not everyone could be a winner, there were smiles all round as the ceremony wrapped up to allow more time for celebrating.

We didn’t win #grocergold but well done to #westfaliafruit for their ‘waste not want not’ award- what an outstanding shortlist and we’re proud to be included pic.twitter.com/ZL70XwLFPL — Finnebrogue Artisan (@finnebrogue) July 4, 2023

Sharing the success far and wide

Winners, including Tesco, shouted loud and proud about their achievements on the night by sharing the win across its social channels.

We’re delighted to see the success of Whoosh recognised. Our rapid delivery service is now offering deliveries in as little as 30 minutes from more than 1,000 Tesco stores. #grocergold https://t.co/y0S56ai5eD — Tesco News (@tesconews) July 4, 2023

Don’t miss the coverage

The Grocer Gold Awards 2023 winners can be viewed in full across thegrocer.co.uk and in the Saturday edition of The Grocer magazine.