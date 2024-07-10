By Pola Lem

As the growing debate about ultra-processed food continues, how are suppliers and retailers, already managing the ongoing issue of HFSS, responding to this hot-button issue?

UPF: What makes pizza an ultra-processed food? And how does UPF differ from HFSS? How big an issue is UPF for the pizza category? How are suppliers and retailers responding to the UPF debate in terms of innovation, reformulation, messaging, ranging and so on?

Own label: New pizza shoppers are coming into the category via chilled, attracted by own label’s extensive ranges and meal deals, according to NIQ. How is this trend shaping sales in own label and, indeed, the wider category? What have retailers been doing in terms of ranging, deals and launches?

Winner and losers: Which brands are outperforming the category? How have they done it? And which big brands have suffered declines? What are they doing to reverse their fortunes?

Innovations: We will profile four new products or ranges, ideally ones that have not appeared in The Grocer before. We need launch date, rsp, and a hi-res picture of each.