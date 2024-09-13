The government has confirmed it will push ahead with plans for a pre-9pm watershed ban on HFSS TV ads and a total ban online from October 2025.

The move was welcomed as a “key milestone” by health campaigners, with the proposals having been repeatedly delayed by the previous government as part of its rowback on public health.

The ban was delayed in 2022 after the Conservatives said it would cause too much harm to businesses fighting the cost of living crisis.

However, the new Labour government, which yesterday promised it would take decisive action to tackle the obesity crisis, said there would be “no more delays”.

“With more than one in five children in England overweight or living with obesity by the time they start primary school (rising to more than one third by the time they leave), the government wants to tackle the problem head-on and that includes implementing the restrictions on junk food advertising on TV and online without further delay,” said public health minister Andrew Gwynne.

“These restrictions will help protect children from being exposed to advertising of less healthy food and drinks, which evidence shows influences their dietary preferences from a young age.”

Katharine Jenner, director of the Obesity Health Alliance, welcomed the announcement, which she said was long overdue.

“We very much welcome today’s announcement containing the guidance for advertisers on what is in and out of scope for implementation in October 2025.

“For too long the food industry has consistently pushed back on these incoming restrictions on advertising unhealthy food on TV before 9pm, and online at any time, saying they need to have ‘more time to prepare’. Not any more!”

The government yesterday published a response to a 2022 consultation on the plans and also launched a new four-week consultation to clarify how regulations will apply to Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) which delivers television live over the internet.

Yesterday’s publication coincided with Lord Darzi’s report into the crisis facing the NHS, which in part blamed lack of “bold” action to regulate the food industry for the obesity crisis.

James Toop, CEO of Bite Back, also welcomed the announcement.

“This is fantastic news,” he said. “We welcome the government’s efforts in acting quickly to implement this legislation. Our young people at Bite Back have been campaigning for five years to see real action on this issue. These restrictions will help shield children from exposure to unhealthy food and drink advertising, which research shows significantly shapes their relationship with food.”