Iceland has become the latest supermarket to kick off its annual festive recruitment drive.

From today, the supermarket is advertising for 750 home delivery drivers, and a further 1,000 retail assistants ahead of the Christmas period. The seasonal roles are being offered on a fixed-term 16-week contract, with a range of part-time or full-time positions across its Iceland and Food Warehouse operations.

The recruitment drive comes the same day as the supermarket announced it had opened up to 100,000 additional free delivery slots across the festive period.

Iceland joins a slew of retailers to have brought their Christmas preparations forward this season, amid wider concerns retailers could struggle to meet their headcount demands due to ongoing labour shortages. Knock-on effects of Brexit have left retailers competing for a smaller pool of workers, despite the fact many are likely to need additional support this year.

Iceland said the 1,750 vacancies – which it described as its “biggest-ever” festive job hunt – were needed to help it cope with an anticipated uptick in demand during the period.

The frozen grocer is offering new colleagues a 15% discount at Iceland and Food Warehouse stores from the day they start. It has also highlighted that some seasonal workers have been offered permanent positions in the past.

“I’m excited to share our commitment to recruiting even more people from within the communities we serve,” said Iceland HR director Helen Tindle.

“We’re building opportunities for people, and offering a chance for talented, energetic individuals to become part of our Iceland family and make a meaningful impact for our customers at one of the fastest-growing retailers in the UK.

“We support our colleagues as much as our customers, offering training, benefits, and growth opportunities. At Iceland, we’re not just opening the doors to our customers, we’re opening doors to a brighter future for our team members.”

Iceland’s group chief marketing, customer and digital officer David Devany said the increase in Christmas delivery slots would enable the supermarket to “bring a value Iceland Christmas to more customers directly”.

Customers who have an online account, or Bonus loyalty card, have been invited to pre-book delivery slots for the period between 17-23 December, via the Iceland website or Bonus Card app.

“Our commitment to adding 100,000 new delivery slots isn’t just about convenience, it’s a testament to our dedication in supporting our customers in their everyday lives. We want to ensure our customers can access our quality and value products when and how it suits them best this Christmas,” Devany said.