Tesco has doubled its target for Christmas recruitment, with a “huge” campaign launched to bring in 30,000 temporary workers ahead of the festive season.

The move comes after The Grocer revealed retailers were facing intense staffing pressures ahead of Christmas as the demand for festive workers outstripped supply.

Tesco call is focused mainly on attracting staff to work in its supermarkets and large Extra stores, with early morning, day or evening shifts.

It said it was hoping to attract students but also families looking to top up their income in the cost of living crisis, or people wanting to return to the workforce.

At this time last year, Tesco’s recruitment drive was for 15,000 workers.

Last month, The Grocer revealed Brexit-fuelled labour shortages meant retailers needed more additional support than usual with a far smaller seasonal labour pool.

Last week, Morrisons announced it was seeking to recruit 3,500 extra colleagues to work in its stores, food manufacturing sites and logistics operations nationwide to help meet increased demand overt the period.

Anyone interested in a festive job at Tesco should apply to: tesco-careers.com/festive.

“This is a great opportunity for anyone looking to boost their earnings over the festive period or who needs to find a route back into the workplace,” said James Goodman, Tesco people director. “We’re looking for people who enjoy working as part of a team and are prepared to go that extra mile in order to help our customers.

“Our festive roles are a fantastic way to become part of the Tesco team, with roles working on checkouts to picking orders for home delivery or replenishing the store. It’s also a fantastic opportunity to meet great people, learn new skills and be part of a diverse team where everyone is welcome.

“We had a great response for festive roles last year and we would love to hear from anyone who worked with us then.

“With part-time, temporary roles available across the UK, there are a variety of different shift patterns on offer, making sure these roles fit around different individual needs and lifestyles.”