‘Old people doing outrageous things’ isn’t always the shortcut to hilarity some advertisers seem to think it is. But Doritos has come up with a reasonably fresh take.

We meet a driving enthusiast grandma, knocking over gnomes in her Lada, and smashing into telegraph poles in video games. Her corn chip-munching grandson isn’t sure about her skills, but is proud of her when she decides to… become a monster truck driver.

Crucially, nanna isn’t a figure of ridicule – rather the ad is about championing difference. ‘Be a triangle in a world of circles’ is a key line, with all manner of triangles cleverly sneaked into the set and costume design for good measure.

A good mix of spectacular action and family bonding, it fits perfectly within the brand’s overarching ‘bold’ message.