Fanta is to launch a limited-edition apple flavoured soda to tie in with the release of the film Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

Called Zero Afterlife, the sugar-free variant is part of a global partnership between Fanta and Warner Bros.

It will roll out from mid-August, supported by a multimillion-pound marketing campaign.

The ‘Summon What You Wanta’ push would seek to tap into demand for flavoured carbonates around Halloween, Fanta maker Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) said.

It would comprise paid social media, influencer activity, digital and out-of-home advertising, and experiential activations, the Coca-Cola bottler added.

Fanta Zero Afterlife features the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice film’s main character and a black and white striped design. Coupled with “the bold green liquid inside” the variant would deliver “maximum standout on shelf”, said CCEP.

Alongside the new variant, Fanta’s full range is to receive a temporary makeover throughout August featuring characters from the sequel to the 1988 film Beetlejuice.

This would help drive “talkability” and give “Fanta fans and film fanatics alike a series of must-haves to collect”, said CCEP.

Halloween had become “synonymous with Fanta in recent years,” CCEP vice-president for commercial development Rob Yeomans said.

Citing NIQ data, Yeomans said Fanta accounted for one in every four flavoured carbonates sold in the four weeks running up to Halloween in 2023.

“This year promises to be our biggest and best Halloween yet, with exclusive limited editions – including a brand new flavour and collectable packs – under the umbrella of a huge new global partnership,” Yeomans said.

“We’re encouraging retailers to get behind the Fanta brand this Halloween, find creative ways to execute in store and take full advantage of the sales opportunity,” he added.