Empire Bespoke Foods-owned gherkin brand Mrs Elswood is to launch its first TV ad.

The £250k campaign, called ‘Some punch in your lunch’, aims to inspire home workers to “brighten up the lunchtime occasion” by adding Mrs Elswood gherkins.

The “irreverent” ad depicts shoppers adding the pickled treats to sandwiches and salads before being “hit” by a “whole mouth feeling”.

It will premiere on ITV’s Good Morning Britain on 22 January and run for an initial six weeks, returning for four weeks on 10 June.

“Several things have aligned in recent years that suggest the humble gherkin is poised for strong growth,” said Mrs Elswood marketing controller Matthew Moyes.

“The health mega-trend sees vegetable snacking well placed,” said Moyes, adding he wanted “to bring the personality and fun of Mrs Elswood to life” through the campaign.

The activity comes after a viral TikTok trend has encouraged thousands of gen Z shoppers to video themselves eating a Van Holten’s Pickle-in-a-Pouch on camera.

Celebs including Lily James, Florence Pugh and Amanda Holden have taken on the infamous “#picklechallenge”, contributing to the 19.5k TikTok posts made featuring the hashtag by the time of writing.

Heinz jumped on shoppers’ growing appetite for gherkins in November, launching a limited-edition pickle-flavoured ketchup into Tesco.