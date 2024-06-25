Whitworths has launched its first TV campaign, promoting the “nutrient power of dried fruit, nuts and seeds”.

The ‘Rethink small’ ad spotlights Whitworths’ latest launch, Wondermix, a quartet of nut, seed and dried fruit mixes.

It aims to encourage shoppers to “reappraise nuts, seeds and dried fruit and drive further consumption” across mealtimes and snacks.

The ad will run through summer on Channel 4, during shows such as The Great British Bake Off: The Professionals and Celebrity Gogglebox, and on the channel’s online service.

It kicks off Whitworths’ £2.5m ‘Tiny power’ campaign, which aims “to get consumers to change the way they think about the category”.

Tiny Power builds on the findings of an independent white paper commissioned by Whitworths earlier this year.

The paper highlighted the power of dried fruit, nuts and seeds as a source of nutrition, offering “vast health benefits”, according to Whitworths.

Tiny Power will see the rollout of six out-of-home ads outside key retailers nationwide and a £1m investment into in-store activations from July.

The campaign will be supported by PR and social activity along with stunts and experiential activity.

“We are incredibly excited to see our new campaign hit TV screens,” said Whitworths commercial director Phil Gowland.

“This campaign is our biggest investment in the brand to date and not only moves Whitworths towards a more positive market position as a nutritional powerhouse brand, but also has the whole category at its core.

“As a category, we all have an important role to play in promoting increased consumption of dried fruit, nuts and seeds to help contribute to the improved health of the nation.”