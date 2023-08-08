Acquisitive confectionery group The Serious Sweets Company (SSC) has added a healthier brand to its portfolio with the takeover of mallow and protein bar brand Lexi’s.

Nom Bites Ltd, which trades under the Lexi’s brand, supplies its free-from range of mallow crispy rice treats and protein bars to the likes of Ocado and Amazon, as well as the foodservice and DTC channels.

Founder Alexei Khatiwada launched the business in 2020 with the aim of creating healthier, allergy-friendly snacks.

The deal is the third completed by SSC in 2023, following the acquisitions of Mallow & Marsh in February and rock supplier John Bull Confectioners (now renamed the Real Candy Co) in May. It follows takeovers of honeycomb brand Mighty Fine and traditional confectioner Mr Stanley’s in 2022.

SSC founder and MD Rob Whitehead said: “Gluten, dairy and nut-free bars fit perfectly into our stable of current brands, enabling us to offer customers a combination of indulgent and more healthy treats.

“We will be sharing the range with our customers over the next few months and look forward to developing Lexi’s alongside all our brands over the next few years.”

Khatiwada added the deal marked an “exciting milestone” for Lexi’s as the business capitalised on the growing demand for its products.

“I’m proud that Lexi’s has helped deliver more inclusive treats to a mainstream audience and it’s been a pleasure to see the growth of the brand, which started in my home kitchen and has now sold millions of products across the UK,” he said.

“I’m delighted to see SSC’s ambition and desire to grow the brand further and continue this exciting journey.”

Harrogate-based SSC manufactures and supplies premium own-label fudge, toffee, marshmallows, brittles and butterscotch to major retailers in the UK and overseas, as well as the foodservice industry.

The group also owns the Ultimate English Confectioners of Harrogate brand and DTC letterbox subscription service Stirrd.