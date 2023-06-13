Sushi specialist The Snowfox Group has been acquired by Japanese foodservice group Zensho for US$621m (£495m).

The deal will see an exit for Snowfox’s former owner PE player Mayfair Equity Partners, which acquired Yo In 2015 for £81m and bolted on complementary businesses to build a £200m international business.

A statement announcing the deal, which remains subject to customary closing conditions, said the two businesses represented a “highly complementary proposition”.

“Snowfox’s diversified international offering will support Zensho’s ambitions outside of its home market of Japan,” it said.

“Zensho will be able to bring its Japanese heritage and expertise to Snowfox’s business, to the benefit of employees, franchisees, retailers, and end-customers alike.”

Snowfox’s leadership team, including CEO Richard Hodgson, will remain with the business to work alongside Zensho’s senior management.

Snowfox CEO Richard Hodgson said: “I have been hugely impressed by Zensho during my recent meetings with them, and they share our own ambition of providing the highest quality, most authentic Japanese food at the best possible value.

“I believe this is absolutely the right move. Zensho recognises the value of the Snowfox Group’s highly attractive brands, our customer relationships, and our diversified international presence. Above all, it is testament to the quality, authenticity, and breadth of our Japanese food offer that a Japanese food business of Zensho’s calibre wants us to join them.

Waqqas Ahmad, partner at Mayfair Equity Partners, added: “The fact that Zensho, a leading Japanese food conglomerate, is welcoming Snowfox to their group reflects the quality of the Japanese food business Snowfox has built.

“Richard and the whole Snowfox team have served customers exceptionally well over the last seven years, driven by a clear vision of continuous innovation and ensuring the highest quality products. It has been a pleasure to be their partner, providing specialist support to diversify their business and grow internationally. As part of Zensho, Snowfox will be primed to reach more customers than ever before.”

Snowfox was created in 2021 after Mayfair merged its Yo Sushi business with newly acquired US sushi group Snowfox, which it acquired in 2019.

Before this, Mayfair had looked to move its from restaurateur to “global multi-format Japanese food business”, with the acquisitions of Canada’s Bento in 2017 and UK retail player Taiko Foods in 2018.

The group operates approximately 3,000 chef-operated sushi kiosks and other restaurants in North America and the UK, as well as being a sushi manufacturer and wholesaler.

Snowfox’s most recent accounts showed near 50% jump in sales last year, driven by its concerted push into grocery retail and in-store kiosks.

Newly filed Companies House accounts show group revenues up 47% to £197.3m in the year to 28 November, despite shrinking its restaurant estate via a CVA in 2020.

Snowfox’s PE owner Mayfair previously considered IPO options for the group, with its North American Bento and Snowfox arms having performed more strongly than its UK arm during the Covid period because of their grocery focus.

However a potential £750m IPO was scuppered by volatile market conditions for new listings in 2021.

Founded in 1982, Zensho is a one of Japan’s leading food groups and is the number one foodservice company in Japan by sales, including beef bowl restaurant Sukiya, the 100 yen sushi restaurant Hama-sushi, and family restaurant Coco’s.

The group is developing a wide range of food businesses and looking to expanding globally.

Outside Japan, the company also operates Sukiya, Hama-sushi mainly in East Asia, Advanced Fresh Concepts (AFC) mainly in the US, and The Chicken Rice Shop (TCRS), which operates halal-certified chicken rice shops in Malaysia.