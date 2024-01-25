Name: Michael Moore

Job title: Founder

Company: Honestly Tasty

What was your first job? The classic paper round.

What’s been your worst job interview? Well, about half way through they told me I didn’t really want the job! It was an internal position, and funnily enough, it was around the time I started thinking about Honestly Tasty.

What was the first music single you bought? I couldn’t remember this one at first, but Beth, my sister and Honestly Tasty’s co-founder, was quick to remind me it was Sam’s Town by The Killers. She recalls the state of me… I’d bought it at Reading Festival a long time ago and my family were picking me up on the way down to Cornwall.

How do you describe your job to your friends? As the ‘Big Cheese!’

They all call me ‘the cheese man’ or ’vegan Mike’ so I think most people get it.

“We’ve done so much work to reduce our emissions and would love to see this become industry standard”

What is the most rewarding part of your job? We’re so proud of our products – and when we learn about the joy they bring to our customers it’s really great. Knowing that we’re bringing truly great products to market that wouldn’t exist without our team’s hard work makes it all worth it!

What is the least rewarding part? The 26-hour work days – it’s hard graft.

What is your motto in life? Fail fast, fail cheap (things don’t always go to plan).

If you were allowed one dream perk, what would it be? Can I get a few more hours in the day, does that work? Bernard’s watch please!

Do you have any phobias? Killer whales. Don’t ask!

If you could change one thing in grocery, what would it be? Make carbon emissions labelling mandatory. We’ve done so much work to reduce our emissions and would love to see this become industry standard.

What luxury would you have on a desert island? Can I bring Billy, my lovely cat?

What animal most reflects your personality? Apparently a jaguar! Full disclosure, I did a Buzzfeed quiz to get this answer.

What’s your favourite film and why? Jingle All the Way is an absolute classic. A proper feelgood film, all year round!

What has been the most embarrassing moment in your life? Oh dear. I turned up to my dissertation proposal pitch the morning after a Halloween party.

Got through it with a few weird glances… I went to the bathroom afterwards only to discover a washed out pirate’s eyepatch still drawn on my face.

Which celebrity would you most like to work with and why? Seeing what Natalie Portman’s done with La Vie, we’d love that sort of support and recognition.

What would your death row meal be? My old flatmates used to call me two takeaway Mike. That’s how indecisive I can be at mealtimes… but at the end of whatever I eat, a cheeseboard – obviously!