Asda has added a 132-strong ingredients range aimed at aspiring home cooks.

Called Cook by Asda, the range includes 40 brand-new products and spans more than 10 international cuisines, including Indian, Thai, Japanese, Middle Eastern, North African, Italian, American and more.

With prices starting at 80p, the range – which has already hit Asda shelves – spans dry herbs, spices, seasonings, pastes, frozen herbs and frozen vegetables.

It includes the likes of gochujang paste (£1.25), citrusy lemongrass paste (£1.25), nooch seasoning (£1) and chipotle breadcrumbs (£1.50).

There was “something for everyone”, said Asda, adding the range would allow shoppers to “create restaurant-worthy meals at home for less”.

Shoppers can scan the QR codes on larger packs in the range, which will redirect them to Asda’s Good Living web pages. There they can find video guidance and recommendations of how to use the products, as well as step-by-step recipes presented by foodie influencers.

“At Asda, we believe that healthy, flavoursome cooking should be accessible to all, which is why we’ve developed our new range, Cook by Asda, and we hope it will inspire customers to scratch cook from home,” said Asda assistant brand manager Ellie Beecham.

It comes as Asda this month overhauled its food-to-go range in a £1.2m reset designed to highlight its “quality”.