Plant-based giant Beyond Meat has launched its own range of vegan frozen ready meals into Tesco.

They are: Spaghetti Bolognese, Keema Curry & Pilau Rice and Chilli with Coriander Rice (rsp: £3/350g).

The meals contain Beyond Meat’s pea protein meat alternatives, which aim to mimic the taste and texture of animal meat.

All three have rolled into Tesco this week to coincide with National Vegetarian Week (15-21 May).

Ready in less than 10 minutes, they were intended to appeal to flexitarians, vegetarians, and vegans with busy lifestyles, according to the brand.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to be launching our incredibly tasty and affordable new range of Beyond Meals in the UK,” said Beyond Meat UK regional sales manager Steve Dalby.

“With three different flavours to choose from, including plant-based twists on classic comfort foods and global cuisines, there’s something for everyone to enjoy and they’re perfect for those who are always on the go.”

This isn’t the brand’s debut in the category – it launched a range of co-branded meals as part of Tesco’s Wicked Kitchen range in May 2021.

However, only one of the meals – Bangin’ Biryani Plus Beyond Meat 400g – was still available from the retailer at the time of writing [Assosia 52 w/e 16 May 2023].

The move comes after Beyond Meat expanded its UK range last month with a first move into chicken alternatives.

It launched three chicken-style products: a Beyond Burger Chicken-Style (rsp: £4-£4.30), a Beyond Fillet (rsp: TBC) and Beyond Nuggets (rsp: £4).