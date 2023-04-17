Upmarket Italian brand Crosta & Mollica has expanded its frozen desserts range with a duo of sorbet-filled fruit shells.

Lemon Sorbetto and Pomegranate Sorbetto, each comprising two sorbet shells, have rolled exclusively into Waitrose (rsp: £5.75).

Lemon Sorbetto is made with the juice of Sorrento lemons – with each serving packed into half a lemon carcase.

Pomegranate Sorbetto, meanwhile, comprises the juice of Sicilian pomegranates – also served in the empty half-shell of the corresponding fruit.

They offered “a lighter alternative to a classic scoop of ice cream or gelato”, said Crosta & Mollica.

The brand made its frozen desserts debut in late 2021 with a range of frozen Tartufi truffles.

This was followed by the launch of its frozen tiramisu into Waitrose in April 2022, and its gelato trio, which rolled into the retailer in June of the same year.

Crosta & Mollica has also been making concerted efforts to expand its range of Italian-inspired mains over recent months.

It added an eight-strong range of dried pastas and pasta sauces to its Waitrose lineup in August 2022, and launched a range of frozen ready meals into Ocado in September.