Upmarket Italian brand Crosta & Mollica has added a biscotti range.

Four “authentic” variants – Crunchy Amaretti, Soft Amaretti, Chocolate & Hazelnut Baci and Almond Cantucci – will roll into Tesco on 11 September.

They were made in Italy using traditional, regional recipes, said the brand.

The two Amaretti SKUs (rsp: £2.95/140g) were made by bakers in the Ligurian town of Sassello.

Meanwhile, the Almond Cantucci biscuits (rsp: £2.95/170g) were made in a family-owned bakery outside Florence and Chocolate & Hazelnut Baci (rsp: £3.15/140g) contained locally grown Piemonte hazelnuts.

According to Crosta & Mollica’s head of marketing Dean Lavender, UK coffee drinkers were becoming “increasingly discerning about how they enjoy their caffè moment.”

“Authenticity is a key player that consumers are considering, and with the new Crosta & Mollica Cantucci, Baci and Amaretti biscuits, every English household will be able to experience the essence of Italy in the comfort of their home,” Lavender added.

It comes after the brand expanded into chilled ready meals and sorbet-filled fruit shells via exclusive tie-ups with Waitrose earlier this year.

These were preceded by an eight-strong range of dried pastas and pasta sauces, which launched into the retailer in August 2022.