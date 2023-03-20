Unilever has unveiled Dove Advanced Care antiperspirant, promising 72-hour sweat protection – as part of the supplier’s ongoing strategy to evolve and premiumise the deodorant category.

The NPD featured patented anti-sweat technology, creating Dove’s “most effective” anti-perspirant to date, said Unilever. It also boasted the brand’s “kindest to skin formula” yet.

The new product is available across six formats: Dove Advanced Care aerosol, Dove Men + Care Advanced aerosol (rsp: £4.50/200ml), Dove Advanced Care aerosol, Dove Men + Care Advanced aerosol (rsp: £3.50/150ml), Dove Advanced Care roll-on and Dove Men + Care Advanced roll-on (rsp: £1.50/50ml). Variants include Go Fresh, Invisible Dry, Clean Comfort and Sport Fresh.

They have rolled into major retailers, with the brand’s range of deodorants merchandised as ‘good, better and best’ to encourage trade up among shoppers.

Unilever has also designed and tested unbranded POS fixtures, which are split into “the three main consumer needs: protection, fragrance and care”. These have rolled into selected Boots stores.

“While Dove Advanced Care is our highest-quality range to date when it comes to care and efficacy, we are committed to offering value and choice to our shoppers by providing a range of deodorants across formats and price points,” said Monique Rossi, Unilever marketing director for deodorants & gifting.

Dove Advanced Care is set to be supported by a £22m campaign. It comes after Unilever – the UK’s biggest supplier of branded deodorants unveiled its three-year strategy to revitalise the “stagnant” category. It began in March 2022 with several high-tech launches, including Sure Nonstop Protection and Sure Maximum Protection aerosols – providing 72-hour and 96-hour sweat protection respectively.