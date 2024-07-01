Ecotone-owned snacking and stock brand Kallo has added a trio of tomato-based ambient dips.

The Veggie Dips range includes Organic Chunky Tomato & Lentil; Organic Tomato & Olives; and Organic Spicy Tomato.

Positioned as a “healthy snack or a versatile cooking ingredient”, the dips contain organic vegetables and pulses, with no additives.

All three variants are listed by Ocado (rsp: £3/135g).

According to Kallo marketing director Adele Ward, the dips were originally intended as “a perfect pairing with our Kallo Veggie Thins”, a trio of gluten-free crackers made from chickpeas, which launched into retail in October.

However, they “morphed into a versatile product that works just as well as a cooking ingredient as it does on a charcuterie board”, she said.

“Social snacking and sharing the joy of preparing and consuming food with family and friends has become a greater priority.

“Our new dips are well positioned to tap into this trend.”

Kallo isn’t the only brand hoping to tap the trend for social snacking.

Gherkin supplier Mrs Elswood rolled out a range of cornichons intended for charcuterie and cheeseboards last month.

Unearthed, meanwhile, expanded its tapas-inspired line-up with Nduja Arancini, Torchon Ham with Herbes de Provence and an anchovies duo.