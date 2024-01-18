Kellogg’s has unveiled a chocolatey Corn Flakes spin-off.

Bringing a “modern twist” to the 102-year-old brand, the cereal is HFSS compliant, and high in fibre and vitamin D.

It is exclusive to Tesco Group stores, rolling into Tesco on 22 January and One Stop on 6 February (rsp: £3.29/450g).

The NPD has also launched into Booker in a price-marked pack.

“Corn Flakes holds such heritage as a brand, so we’re really pleased to be expanding the range with the introduction of a new chocolate flavour,” said Kellogg’s UK&I brand activation manager Emily Dutton.

“We’re sure it’s something the whole family will enjoy,” Dutton added.

It comes after Kellogg’s Corn Flakes saw volume sales decline by 6.1% in the year to 9 September 2023, equivalent to 0.8 million fewer kilos sold through the tills [NIQ].

Stablemates Crunchy Nut (–12.0%), Special K (–3.8%) and Coco Pops (–9.3%) also lost volumes as shoppers traded down to cheaper own-label cereals.

This latest launch comes after Kellogg’s launched a trio of chocolatey cereals under its Coco Pops brand last year.

It introduced Coco Pops Chocos, featuring “the same chocolatey taste” in “curved, crunchy shells”, in January; Loops and Mega Pops were added in June.