Modern Baker has received a £450,000 grant from the government to apply its healthier treatment of ultra-processed foods to a swathe of categories.

Starting with sweet bakery, followed by breakfast cereals, ready meals and pasta, it will spend the next 12 months trialling its “blend-tech” – a special blend of ingredients created using targeted fermentation to “amplify” beneficial compounds – across a range of staple food products.

Modern Baker launched the latest, mass-produced iteration of its gut healthy bread brand Superloaf exclusively into Marks & Spencer in March.

The loaves – which are packed with “bioactive plant-based compounds” – are co-manufactured and co-packaged by Hovis, using the high-speed Chorleywood method.

Modern Baker’s latest grant from Innovate UK – the government’s innovation agency – will fund trials with other food manufacturers, allowing the business to apply its specialised blend across a range of “staple” foods.

It will also help the business conduct research into precision fermentation and using artificial intelligence to “optimise the nutrient profile” of its products.

“Biscuits are very much in our sights,” said Modern Baker co-founder Leo Campbell. “As are basic cakes.

“We have actually done some trials with croissants and they have been way more successful in terms of their look and feel and taste than anybody thought; the layering was beautiful.”

Campbell told The Grocer sweet bakery items made using Modern Baker’s blend-tech would be being piloted in one retailer’s stores by Christmas.

Outside the grant, Modern Baker is also trialling healthier yoghurts.

This is the sixth successive grant awarded to Modern Baker by Innovate UK in six years, bringing its total investment support to £4m.

According to Campbell, Marks & Spencer had been “unbelievably supportive of our bid for this grant”.

“We are in discussion with them about them becoming directly involved in this research work over the next 12 months,” said Campbell, adding its approach to healthier nutrition was “best on the high-street by a long way”.

Growing awareness around the potential public health risks associated with ultra-processed foods had also helped Modern Baker’s cause, said Campbell.

“Not a week goes by in which the case for systemic change isn’t made.” Despite this, “very few people are offering solutions,” he said. “We’ve been quietly working in the background for this moment.”