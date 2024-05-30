Tex-Mex meal kit brand Old El Paso has launched a range of products inspired by street food trends to lure pre-family shoppers.

Called Street Vibes, the range includes a duo of meal kits, two table sauces, a guacamole spice mix (rsp: £1.25/20g) and a pack of eight soft tacos (rsp: £1.85/220g).

The meal kits (rsp: £3.20), intended to serve two people, are available in “smoky and sweet” Barbacoa and “spicy yet fruity” Al Pastor. Each contains six soft tacos, a spice mix and a sauce.

Barbacoa (255g), for which beef mince is the “ideal partner”, contains the new guacamole spice mix and a smoky cooking sauce. Al Pastor (257g), meanwhile, contains a paprika spice mix and a fruity salsa suited to chicken.

They targeted “a younger demographic through the fun flavours and format,” said Old El Paso.

The two table sauces (rsp: £2.55) in the range – Smoky Barbacoa (263g) and Sweet Chilli & Lime (255g) – were intended “to complement the bold flavours of the kits”, it added.

Aditi Hilgers, head of world foods at Old El Paso owner General Mills, said: “Our new Street Vibes range captures the fun and flavourful world of street tacos and makes it accessible to everyone – on any night of the week.

“Not only are we innovating with Mexican-inspired flavours, but we’re thrilled to launch our first meal kit for two people, helping our retail partners cater to a wider range of shoppers.”

The launch will be backed by a marketing push – including a TV advert, video on demand, out of home, social media and in-store activity – later this summer.

