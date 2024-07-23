Heck has launched a new sausage SKU created by a Yorkshire schoolgirl.

The Yorkshire sausage company tasked pupils at its local primary school in Bedale to come up with new flavour ideas for its gluten-free chicken sausages.

The brand said it had received a number of grstandout entries but it was eight-year-old Lola Fenn’s lemon & honey chicken sausage recipe that was “bang on”, with the judges including Heck co-founders Jamie, Andrew and Debbie Keeble.

A special pack has been designed for the SKU featuring Lola’s name.

“It was really good fun coming up with ideas,” said Fenn. “I came up with a few different flavour combinations but decided to go with the lemon and honey.

“It’s exciting to think my sausages will be sold on the website and I think the pack looks really great too,” she added. “I hope everyone enjoys them.”

Jamie Keeble said: “We loved Lola’s lemon & honey combination that works very well with the chicken. It’s a sweet and subtle flavour that’s perfect for summer and we’re excited for it to launch later this month.”

Heck is now in talks with major supermarkets to roll out the new flavour nationwide, and it’s hoped Fenn and the rest of the pupils at her school will be able to sit down to a bespoke lunch featuring the special flavour after the summer holidays.

“We’re passionate about getting young people interested in food and farming and this competition has really ignited the imaginations of budding young sausage makers,” said Jamie Keeble. “It’s been great to get the next generation involved in coming up with new ideas.

“We’d like to say a big thank you to all the amazing staff and pupils at Bedale Primary for a very memorable visit, and we look forward to any more brilliant ideas they come up with,” he added.