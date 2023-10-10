Nisa MD Peter Batt has promoted Kim Clarkson to join his senior leadership team as head of partner services.

In a bid to drive its long-term business plans, Clarkson will be responsible for developing Nisa’s format and proposition around stock control, logistics, supply chain functions, and partner support service.

Clarkson joined Nisa in 2017 as head of fresh, frozen and direct to store. Most recently, she held the position as head of cost to serve, where she was responsible for identifying ways to improve profitability through proposition, network and customer facing activity.

Prior to joining Nisa, Clarkson spent 18 years at Sainsbury’s in various head of trading roles including for in-store bakery in 2010, before becoming head of meat, fish and poultry in 2013.

Clarkson will be supported by Karen Hopkinson, who has also been recently appointed to head up Nisa’s independent supply chain and logistics network, as well as managing the relationship with its delivery partner DHL.

Before taking on this role, Hopkinson spent time in various senior operational and category roles at Co-op, Iceland, Welcome Break and Morrisons, where she led the rollout of its M Local stores.

Since coming into role in May, Nisa said Hopkinson had already been fundamental in delivering a step change on availability and strengthening Nisa’s market-leading position.

“Both Kim and Karen bring a wealth of experience across wholesale, retail and logistics, and I’m delighted to announce their new roles within the business,” said Batt.

“They have both played a key part in strengthening both the Co-op and Nisa proposition and will be instrumental in helping to shape and deliver on our ambitions to be the wholesale partner of choice.

“Our retailers are at the heart of the decisions we make, and the work Kim will be leading, alongside an enhanced management team and the strong backing from Co-op, will set us in good stead to deliver our long-term ambitions. I’m excited about what the future holds for Nisa.”

These appointments are the first to be announced by Batt as he bolsters his senior leadership team.