Asda has launched an overhauled retail media offering in partnership with SMG.

Formerly known as Asda Media Partnerships, the new business unit – LS Eleven Media Services, named after the postcode of Asda’s headquarters in Leeds – is a “fully integrated media services business” and was introduced to major suppliers earlier this year.

The supermarket said LS Eleven Media Services would use its first-party customer data, fuelled by its digital loyalty programme Asda Rewards, to provide brands with more “customer-centric media planning” and a “more connected omnichannel experience” for customers.

SMG’s proprietary software product Plan-Apps – through which £1.2m of media spend is planned each day – will be embedded into Asda’s technology stack, “enabling smooth end-to-end planning, management, and measurement cycle for brand campaigns”.

“We are proud of what we have achieved in Asda Media Partnerships over the last decade, but our partnership with SMG and the launch of LS Eleven Media Services is a step-change in our media offering for our brand partners,” said Matt McLellan, vice president – customer at Asda.

“Asda has a clear strategy for growth and the combination of our growing proposition across large stores, convenience and food partnerships, alongside our leading rewards programme, offers us an incredibly exciting opportunity to work with brands to deliver even more relevant campaigns for our customers,” he added.

The Grocer first reported on the creation of LS Eleven in January. As well as McLellan, who joined the supermarket in 2020 following stints at Tesco and Dunnhumby, the unit also features Jon Beill, another Dunnhumby alumnus, who joined Asda as LS Eleven’s chief growth officer in December.

SMG and its associated agencies are responsible for the retail media offerings of several retailers.

In January, the Co-op partnered with SMG agency Threefold to launch the Co-op Media Network to boost advertising opportunities for brands, claiming a UK first for the convenience sector. SMG also powers Boots Media Group and Morrisons Media Group.

“The launch of LS Eleven Media Services comes at an exciting time in our journey with Asda,” said SMG CEO Sam Knights.

“Asda’s strong brand partnerships and loyal customer base offers us the opportunity to develop a sophisticated, innovative retail media network at scale. Using Asda’s rich first-party data and our innovative Plan-Apps technology, brands will be able to connect with customers across every stage of the customer journey in a way that always puts the customer first.”