“We understand lots of us are tightening our purse-strings,” says director of product & innovation Claire Hughes. “Sainsbury’s is committed to keeping prices low on everyday items while continuing to deliver the delicious innovation you know and love.”

From charcuterie centrepieces to themed party food, the range also includes four new free-from desserts to ensure you’re the host who’s thought of everything.

This Christmas, Sainsbury’s Taste the Difference festive range brings innovative twists on classic British winter flavours.

Party food

Naughty & Nice Chicken Chunks

£5.25

Available 15 November

British chicken breast chunks coated in either ‘nice’ southern fried breading or ‘naughty’ charcoal, salt & chilli – all drizzled with spiced blossom honey sauce.

Cheddar & Truffle Ciabatta Crostini

£5.25

Available 15 November

Mini ciabatta crostini made with extra virgin olive oil, topped with four cheese sauce and infused with black summer truffle and truffle-flavoured oil.

Posh Prawn Toasties

£5.25

Available 15 November

Hand-crafted, seasoned king prawn filling sandwiched between crispy bread layers and paired with ginger, garlic and lemongrass dipping sauce.

Baos of Holly

£6

Available 15 November

Hand-crafted bao buns shaped and decorated like Christmas puddings, filled with wood ear mushrooms, water chestnuts, carrot, spring onion and ginger.

Smoked Haddock Rarebit

£10

Available 8 December

Flakes of smoked haddock in a vintage cheddar and ale sauce, with English and wholegrain mustard.

Mains

Slow Cooked Buttermilk Turkey Crown with Maple Cured Bacon

£45

Available 27 November

Buttermilk brined British turkey crown wrapped in maple cured bacon, served with a sous vide slab of buttery sage and onion stuffing. Ready in 90 minutes.

Dry Cured Gammon with a Wildflower Honey Glaze and Melting Honeycomb

£20

Available 14 November

A dry-cured gammon joint from outdoor-bred pigs, with a wildflower honey glaze and a melting piece of honeycomb.

Slow Cooked Beef Short Rib with Bone Marrow Jus

£38

Available 18 December

Short rib of beef coated in garlic and mixed herbs, then slow-cooked for eight hours on the bone. Cook in the oven for 90 minutes and pair with the rich bone marrow jus.

No Beef Wellington

£6.75

Available 15 November

A mushroom and pea protein joint, paired with tender leaf spinach and a rich mushroom and port wine duxelles, hand-wrapped in puff pastry.

On the go

Free From Christmas Cracker Club Sandwich

£4.50

Available 30 October

Shredded smoked chicken, smoked bacon, pork, sage & onion stuffing, spiced cabbage and real ale chutney in three slices of toasted bread, topped with a gravy mayo.

Grazing

Rocking Around the Charcuter’tree

£6

Available 15 November

Create-your-own Christmas tree charcuterie board with marinated iberico cheese, semi-dried tomatoes, olives and sweet red pepper drops.

Cheesemonger Selection

£15

Available 22 November

Barbers Farmhouse Extra Mature Cheddar

‘A complex, robust flavour, matured up to 13 months’

Fior Delle Alpi

‘Swiss cheese with a fruity yet spicy flavour’

Mon P’tit Creamy

‘Triple cream, decadent smooth cheese made in Franche-Comté, France’

Blue d’Auvergne

‘Rich and tangy French blue with a creamy texture’

Truffle Gouda

‘Smooth and buttery Dutch gouda, made with Italian truffles’

Mature Blue Stilton Centrepiece

£9

Available 22 November

Mature British Stilton, with a fig and honey glaze to pour over and then top with crystalised ginger and cranberries.

Desserts

Home for Christmas

£12

Available 20 December

Belgian chocolate mousse in a snowy, nostalgic village setting shape, with a hidden centre of salted caramel sauce and crunchy biscuit balls.

Chocolate Orange Snowflakes

£12

Available 20 December

Belgian chocolate mousse and orange in snowflake shapes, with a hidden centre of chocolate sauce and a crumbly shortbread topping.

Melt in the Middle Salted Caramel & Chocolate Bombe

£9.50

Available 24 September

An alternative to a traditional Christmas pudding. A buttery caramel flavour sponge, with a hidden Belgian chocolate ganache centre, warm salted caramel sauce and a sprinkling of crunchy chocolate fudge-style pieces.

Spruced Up Sticky Toffee

£10

Available 20 December

All-butter sponge made with sweet dates, topped with salted caramel sauce and sugar snow sprinkle.

Tipsy Toffee Caramel Pies

£2.75

Available now

An alternative to the classic mince pie. A layer of spiced caramel sauce and a frangipane top, soaked with dark rum – in all-butter pastry with a festive star decoration.

Free From Salted Caramel Chocolates

£3.50

Available now

A blend of sustainably-sourced cocoa and cocoa butter, with sea salt and caramel. Gluten and milk-free.

Free From Sticky Toffee Tarts

£3.25

Available now

A crumbly pastry case filled with a sponge pudding and topped with pecan pieces and salted caramel. Gluten and milk-free.

Free From Ginger & Chocolate Tiffin

£3.00

Available now

Stem ginger and ginger biscuits topped with Belgian dark chocolate. Gluten, milk and egg-free.

Free From Caramelised Biscuit & Orange Cookie

£2.50

Available now

All-butter cookies with Belgian milk chocolate chunks and Sicilian orange. Gluten-free.

Light Up Bauble

£8

Available now

A decorative art deco light-up bauble tin with Taste the Difference mini shortbread rounds. Available in gold or silver.

Drinks

Sticky Toffee Rum Liqueur

£15

Available now

Caribbean rum and sweet toffee liqueur.

Ready to Drink Berry Bramble Cocktail

£15

Available now

Blackcurrants, blackberries and elderberries, mixed with gin and lemon.

Blackcurrant Gin Liqueur with Raspberries

£15

Available now

Blackcurrant gin liqueur with Scottish raspberries.

Mandarin Gin Liqueur

£15

Available now

Natural mandarin-flavoured gin liqueur with hints of ginger, cinnamon and cardamom.

Discovery Collection Dolcetto d’Acqui

£11

Available 8 October

This Italian wine has fruit flavours with ripe tannins and zippy acidity from specially selected dolcetto grapes.

Discovery Collection Verdeca

£8.50

Available 8 October

From Puglia, this Italian white wine is well paired with seafood.

Discovery Collection Patagonian Pinot Noir

£16

Available 8 October

From the southernmost region of South America, a pinot noir with red berry fruit and savoury hints.