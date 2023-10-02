This Christmas, Sainsbury’s Taste the Difference festive range brings innovative twists on classic British winter flavours.

From charcuterie centrepieces to themed party food, the range also includes four new free-from desserts to ensure you’re the host who’s thought of everything. 

“We understand lots of us are tightening our purse-strings,” says director of product & innovation Claire Hughes. “Sainsbury’s is committed to keeping prices low on everyday items while continuing to deliver the delicious innovation you know and love.”

Party food

Naughty & Nice Chicken Chunks

£5.25
Available 15 November

British chicken breast chunks coated in either ‘nice’ southern fried breading or ‘naughty’ charcoal, salt & chilli – all drizzled with spiced blossom honey sauce. 

 

Cheddar & Truffle Ciabatta Crostini

£5.25
Available 15 November

Mini ciabatta crostini made with extra virgin olive oil, topped with four cheese sauce and infused with black summer truffle and truffle-flavoured oil.

 

Posh Prawn Toasties

£5.25
Available 15 November

Hand-crafted, seasoned king prawn filling sandwiched between crispy bread layers and paired with ginger, garlic and lemongrass dipping sauce.

 

Baos of Holly

£6
Available 15 November

Hand-crafted bao buns shaped and decorated like Christmas puddings, filled with wood ear mushrooms, water chestnuts, carrot, spring onion and ginger.

 

Smoked Haddock Rarebit

£10
Available 8 December

Flakes of smoked haddock in a vintage cheddar and ale sauce, with English and wholegrain mustard.

 

Mains

Slow Cooked Buttermilk Turkey Crown with Maple Cured Bacon

£45
Available 27 November

Buttermilk brined British turkey crown wrapped in maple cured bacon, served with a sous vide slab of buttery sage and onion stuffing. Ready in 90 minutes.

 

Dry Cured Gammon with a Wildflower Honey Glaze and Melting Honeycomb

£20
Available 14 November

A dry-cured gammon joint from outdoor-bred pigs, with a wildflower honey glaze and a melting piece of honeycomb. 

 

Slow Cooked Beef Short Rib with Bone Marrow Jus

£38
Available 18 December

Short rib of beef coated in garlic and mixed herbs, then slow-cooked for eight hours on the bone. Cook in the oven for 90 minutes and pair with the rich bone marrow jus. 

 

No Beef Wellington

£6.75
Available 15 November

A mushroom and pea protein joint, paired with tender leaf spinach and a rich mushroom and port wine duxelles, hand-wrapped in puff pastry.

 

On the go

Free From Christmas Cracker Club Sandwich

£4.50
Available 30 October

Shredded smoked chicken, smoked bacon, pork, sage & onion stuffing, spiced cabbage and real ale chutney in three slices of toasted bread, topped with a gravy mayo.

 

Grazing

Rocking Around the Charcuter’tree

£6
Available 15 November

Create-your-own Christmas tree charcuterie board with marinated iberico cheese, semi-dried tomatoes, olives and sweet red pepper drops. 

 

Cheesemonger Selection

£15
Available 22 November

Barbers Farmhouse Extra Mature Cheddar
‘A complex, robust flavour, matured up to 13 months’

Fior Delle Alpi
‘Swiss cheese with a fruity yet spicy flavour’

Mon P’tit Creamy
‘Triple cream, decadent smooth cheese made in Franche-Comté, France’

Blue d’Auvergne
‘Rich and tangy French blue with a creamy texture’

Truffle Gouda
‘Smooth and buttery Dutch gouda, made with Italian truffles’

 

Mature Blue Stilton Centrepiece

£9
Available 22 November

Mature British Stilton, with a fig and honey glaze to pour over and then top with crystalised ginger and cranberries. 

 

Desserts

Home for Christmas

£12
Available 20 December

Belgian chocolate mousse in a snowy, nostalgic village setting shape, with a hidden centre of salted caramel sauce and crunchy biscuit balls. 

 

Chocolate Orange Snowflakes

£12
Available 20 December

Belgian chocolate mousse and orange in snowflake shapes, with a hidden centre of chocolate sauce and a crumbly shortbread topping.

 

Melt in the Middle Salted Caramel & Chocolate Bombe

£9.50
Available 24 September

An alternative to a traditional Christmas pudding. A buttery caramel flavour sponge, with a hidden Belgian chocolate ganache centre, warm salted caramel sauce and a sprinkling of crunchy chocolate fudge-style pieces.

 

Spruced Up Sticky Toffee

£10
Available 20 December

All-butter sponge made with sweet dates, topped with salted caramel sauce and sugar snow sprinkle. 

 

Tipsy Toffee Caramel Pies

£2.75
Available now

An alternative to the classic mince pie. A layer of spiced caramel sauce and a frangipane top, soaked with dark rum – in all-butter pastry with a festive star decoration.

 

Free From Salted Caramel Chocolates

£3.50
Available now

A blend of sustainably-sourced cocoa and cocoa butter, with sea salt and caramel. Gluten and milk-free. 

 

Free From Sticky Toffee Tarts

£3.25
Available now

A crumbly pastry case filled with a sponge pudding and topped with pecan pieces and salted caramel. Gluten and milk-free.

 

Free From Ginger & Chocolate Tiffin

£3.00
Available now

Stem ginger and ginger biscuits topped with Belgian dark chocolate. Gluten, milk and egg-free.

 

Free From Caramelised Biscuit & Orange Cookie

£2.50
Available now

All-butter cookies with Belgian milk chocolate chunks and Sicilian orange. Gluten-free.

 

Light Up Bauble

£8
Available now

A decorative art deco light-up bauble tin with Taste the Difference mini shortbread rounds. Available in gold or silver.

 

Drinks

Sticky Toffee Rum Liqueur

£15
Available now

Caribbean rum and sweet toffee liqueur.

 

Ready to Drink Berry Bramble Cocktail

£15
Available now

Blackcurrants, blackberries and elderberries, mixed with gin and lemon. 

 

Blackcurrant Gin Liqueur with Raspberries

£15
Available now

Blackcurrant gin liqueur with Scottish raspberries.

 

Mandarin Gin Liqueur

£15
Available now

Natural mandarin-flavoured gin liqueur with hints of ginger, cinnamon and cardamom.

 

Discovery Collection Dolcetto d’Acqui

£11
Available 8 October

This Italian wine has fruit flavours with ripe tannins and zippy acidity from specially selected dolcetto grapes. 

 

Discovery Collection Verdeca

£8.50
Available 8 October

From Puglia, this Italian white wine is well paired with seafood.

 

Discovery Collection Patagonian Pinot Noir

£16
Available 8 October

From the southernmost region of South America, a pinot noir with red berry fruit and savoury hints.

