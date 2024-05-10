Aberdeenshire ice cream supplier Mackie’s has strengthened its sales team as it targets growth in the UK and abroad.

It has appointed Will Dixon as head of sales, along with two new account managers: Kirsten Blockley and Iain Thomas.

Dixon joined the fifth-generation family business last month from his previous role as off-trade controller at Northern Monk.

He brought “a wealth of food and drink sales experience” to the role, said Mackie’s, including a five-year stint at Pernod Ricard.

During his time at Northern Monk, Dixon played a role in helping increase the craft brewer’s UK retail distribution by almost 50%.

Working from his home in Warrington, Dixon is one of Mackie’s only England-based employees, emphasising the company’s ambition to expand sales south of Scotland.

Blockley, who also joined the business in April, was previously head of UK sales for Wemyss Family Spirits.

Thomas, meanwhile, joined earlier this month from his previous role as national account manager for Fox’s Burton’s Companies. He has more than 15 years’ experience in the food and drink industry, and has worked in sales roles for Kellogg’s, Froneri and Innis & Gunn.

“We’ve seen some incredible growth over the last 18 months, and we’re excited to see our delicious products reach more consumers than ever,” said Mackie’s MD Stuart Common.

“I’m confident Will’s clear focus on our company goals, and the support he will find from Kirsten and Iain in achieving them, heralds the beginning of a very exciting period at Mackie’s.”

Dixon added: “I’ve been following Mackie’s progress over the past few years and when I learned of the role, I leapt at the opportunity to be a part of their next chapter of growth and success.”

“I plan to blend what I have learned from my experience of sales strategy at both a global brand and a challenger brand in order to further improve Mackie’s strength in its Scottish heartland, while winning new listings and consumers south of the border.”