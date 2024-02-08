Kellanova has begun formal discussions with colleagues and their union representatives at its Trafford Park factory about a proposal to close the site at the end of 2026.

The 27-acre Park Road facility was opened by Kellanova’s predecessor, Kellogg Company, in 1938.

Kellanova cited the age of the almost 90-year-old facility, together with the large amount of redundant space in its buildings, as reasons for considering the closure, which would put around 360 jobs at risk.

“We know generations of families have worked at our Trafford Park site, and the proposal we are announcing today has nothing to do with the dedication of the outstanding people who work there,” said Kellanova UK MD Chris Silcock.

“However, we can’t escape the fact the site opened in 1938. It’s laid out in a way that made sense in the 1930s, with food travelling up and down six floors to be made.

“With changes in industrial design and technology, you just wouldn’t lay out a factory like that nowadays. That’s why we can’t currently see a long-term future for our Trafford Park factory.

“We know this will be difficult for many to hear and that’s why we now want to focus on our people.

“We will take the necessary time to discuss our proposals with our people and their representatives and show them how we will support them in the right way should this change happen”, Silcock said.

Usdaw area organiser Mick Murray, however, said this was “devastating news”.

“Usdaw will now enter into meaningful consultation talks with the company, where we will interrogate their business case and seek the best possible outcome for staff impacted by the proposed closure.

“We are providing our members with the support, advice and representation at this difficult time,” Murray added.

Kellanova said Greater Manchester would “remain its British home” with 520 jobs protected in the region.

Its MediaCity HQ in Salford is unaffected by the proposal, remaining Kellanova’s technology hub for Europe.

Kellanova’s other UK cereal factory and portable foods facility in Wrexham, and its St Helens distribution centre, are not affected by the proposal.