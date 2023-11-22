Whitby Seafoods has appointed a new finance director to help bolster its finance and senior leadership teams.

The leading scampi manufacturer has appointed Carol Gee to its board, following a recruitment process led by Headstar.

Gee, a charted accountant, comes with a wealth of experience in finance and management, having worked in private sector businesses across a diverse range of sectors including fmcg, manufacturing and retail.

She will play an active role on the board, contributing to the overall business strategy with a focus on driving financial performance in line with business objectives.

She will also oversee the management and development of the finance and HR teams.

“Carol has a proven track record when it comes to driving financial performance and business growth, both in the UK and internationally, and we’re delighted to welcome her to the team,” said Daniel Whittle, Whitby Seafood MD.

“Despite the challenging backdrop in the UK of late, we remain extremely excited for the future as we look to continue our growth trajectory,” Whittle added. “Carol’s extensive experience, together with her strategic vision, will undoubtedly be instrumental in helping us to reach new heights.”