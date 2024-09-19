Nestlé is to invest more than £150m into upgrading its Purina petcare factory in Wisbech.

Works at the Cambridgeshire factory – where Felix, Gourmet and Winalot products are made – are already underway, with completion expected in early 2025.

The investment will see Nestlé upgrade existing production lines with modern technology and machinery; revamp facilities for the factory’s 600 workers; and introduce initiatives to improve energy efficiency and reduce carbon emissions.

It has allowed Nestlé to recruit for 40 skilled roles, focused on optimising and maintaining the new technology that is to be introduced.

The company is also investing in skills training for existing employees.

“We are very proud of our British manufacturing network, with around 3,500 people employed in factory-based roles across the UK,” said Nestlé UK & Ireland CEO Richard Watson.

“This investment reflects the great work being done by our teams to position the UK as a market with significant manufacturing expertise and capability,” Watson added.

Nestlé UK & Ireland has invested more than £650m in its UK factories over the past decade, including recent upgrades in York, Halifax and Buxton.

This latest investment in the Wisbech factory comes after Nestlé unveiled a carbon-reduced petfood range for Purina in October.