Nestlé has unveiled its first carbon-reduced petfood range.

Purina One DualNature comprises a duo of dry SKUs for cats: Uri-Balance and Natural Defence (rsp: £6.60/650g).

Uri-Balance is designed to support a healthy urinary tract. It contains chicken, fish oil and dried cranberry juice.

Natural Defence, meanwhile, is intended to maintain healthy bones. It contains salmon and spirulina.

Both variants have rolled into Tesco.

They were specifically created by Nestlé with its ambition to slash its carbon emissions by 50% by 2030 in mind.

It claimed it had switched to renewable electricity for the factories in which the range was made, and intentionally selected ingredients with a lower carbon impact.

Where possible, the petfood was transported between countries by a combination of road and rail systems to avoid road-only transport, Nestlé said.

Additionally, the products were wrapped in mono-material packaging, made with 40% recycled plastic, which can be recycled in stores in the UK.

As a result, it claims to have reduced the carbon footprint of the range by 15.7% compared with a 2019 baseline.

The reduction was based on a life-cycle assessment that had been verified by carbon finance consultancy South Pole.

“We believe the health of our environment is as important as providing high-quality petfood products,” said Purina Europe marketing director Fabio Degli Esposti.

“Our journey goes on and we’ll be working to further reduce our greenhouse gas emissions over the coming time,” he added.