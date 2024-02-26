Oatly has launched an organic alternative of its Oatly Barista Edition oat drink.

The organic version of its barista-style oat milk alternative contains organic oats, water, organic rapeseed oil, sea salt and potassium carbonate.

The oat milk giant said the product had been designed to answer growing demand for an organic option.

“Since launching Oatly’s iconic Barista Edition, we’ve received strong interest from baristas, partners and customers alike to expand the range and offer an organic option,” said UK & Ireland GM Bryan Carroll.

“In close collaboration with top-skilled baristas, we’ve worked tirelessly to develop a product that meets those needs and doesn’t compromise Oatly’s high standards when it comes to taste, performance and sustainability.”

The company said organic makes up 10% of plant-based milk alternative sales compared to 5% total milk sales.

It added there was a significant gap in organic products within the barista segment (worth 19% of total plant-based milk sales) where Oatly Barista Edition is the top-selling dairy alternative, selling twice as much as its next closest competitor.

Oatly Barista Organic is available in Tesco, Sainsbury’s and selected independent retailers.