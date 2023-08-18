A plant-based seafood alternative brand has made its UK debut.

Called Happiee, the Singapore-based brand has secured new listings with Ocado and Tesco.

Its frozen product range includes Breaded Calamariee Rings, Breaded Shrimpiee, Shrimpiee and Squidiee Rings, all of which are described as having a “genuine likeness to the real equivalents”.

They are low-fat and soy-free; using tapioca, konjac flour and potato starch to create the “authentic texture of seafood”.

The plain and breaded formats are designed to be versatile, “effortlessly enhancing dishes like stir-fries, curries, ramen, paellas, and pasta”.

“This isn’t just another burger or sausage on the meat-free shelf; it’s an innovative step forward,” said Rosie Bambaji, commercial manager for Happiee.

“We are proud that consumers can buy authentic seafood alternatives without it costing them more than their seafood counterparts.

“Our aim is to foster a continued shift towards eco-friendly choices, reducing our dependence on the seas for a sustainable future,” added Bambaji. “We’re on a mission to bring genuine change to the category, filling in the gaps so that flexitarians and vegetarians aren’t missing out on their favourite dishes and cuisines.”

The range (rsp: £3/180g) is already available in Ocado and is set to launch in 345 Tesco stores nationwide next month, with more listings in the pipeline for January 2024.