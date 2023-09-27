Ten former Wilko stores are to be reopened by Poundland this Saturday (30 September).

They are the first to reopen of 71 stores which Poundland agreed to acquire from administrators for Wilko earlier this month.

The 10 stores are in Stafford, Nelson, Stockport, Eccles, Southport, Maidenhead, Jarrow, Scunthorpe, Barking and Leigh.

The stores have not yet undergone a full Poundland makeover. They will initially sell some of Poundland’s range, including clothing, alongside any Wilko clearance stock.

The stores are then due to get a full makeover as Poundland branches in 2024.

“We’re pleased to be able to reopen so quickly – not least because our ambition is to provide job opportunities for former Wilko colleagues,” said Poundland retail director Darren Kay.

“Of course, we’re not yet in a position to offer our fullest ranges in these stores, but we know customers will appreciate a shop that’s open, trading and employing colleagues to one that’s got its shutters closed.

“We’d encourage customers old and new to come and say hello to their new Poundland team from this coming Saturday in each of these 10 locations.”

The last of Wilko’s 400 stores are due have closed by 8 October after administrators at PwC were unable to find a rescuer for a significant part of the business, resulting in about 12,000 job losses.

The administration process, which started in August, has seen B&M buy 51 stores to reopen under its own brand.

Lidl is also said to be considering a number of stores.

The Range is buying Wilko’s brand and online operation, which is expected to begin operating again once the store administration programme concludes.

These are the 10 stores set to be reopened by Poundland on Saturday: