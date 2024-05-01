Caterforce has launched a new website and members’ portal to boost digital support for its suppliers and members.

The new members-only portal is a one-stop shop for essential digital resources.

Members are able to access event calendars, marketing and own brand assets, insights and reports, and group sales data all in one place.

The portal also includes a news section for updates on NPD, sustainability and award wins.

Caterforce’s new website has a refreshed outlook and branding, and will serve as a showcase for the benefits of joining the group.

The site is designed to be user-friendly, and is integrated with the company’s product information management system.

Customers will be able to access up-to-date product images, allergens, and USPs for each of the group’s five own brands – Chef’s Selections, Chef’s Selections Premium Collection, Eden Grove, ProClean and Roast 440.

“After months of hard work, we are delighted to launch our new Caterforce website,” said Caterforce group marketing director Lucy Boland.

“It showcases our values as a buying group and is a great advert for the benefits of trading with the group.

“Launching alongside the website, the new members’ portal is a fantastic central resource which provides our membership with vital information at the touch of a button, helps us to stay connected and enables us to share in each other’s successes.”

Castell Howell MD and Caterforce chairman Matt Lewis said: “Caterforce’s new website and members’ portal is hugely beneficial to our sales, marketing and buying teams.

“All the information available has been brought under one roof, meaning that everything is easy to source and navigate for members whose time is incredibly precious.”