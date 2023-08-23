Sainsbury’s Nectar Prices scheme has now been extended to cover 5,000 products online and in store, just four months after the scheme was launched.

On Wednesday the retailer announced that branded and own-label frozen products would be added to the offer for the first time. It means Sainsbury’s has now “completed” its rollout across all grocery categories, following the addition of meat, fish, and poultry last month.

Sainsbury’s initially launched the loyalty offer, which has been billed as its rival to Tesco’s Clubcard Prices, on 300 cupboard staples in April 2023.

The figure means Sainsbury’s has closed ground on Clubcard Prices, which first launched in 2019. Just under 6,000 Tesco products were included in the offer according to The Grocer’s analysis of Assosia data in April.

The latest additions to Nectar Prices include Linda McCartney’s Vegetarian Sausages, which will cost £1.25 on Nectar Prices and £2.50 normally. Birds Eye Omega 3 Fish Fingers 10-packs will now cost £1.50 with a Nectar card, but £3 without.

Likewise, Nectar members will save 50p on 400g servings of Sainsbury’s frozen blueberries, which will cost £2 on Nectar Prices, down from £2.50 normally.

The supermarket said its customers have saved over £244m using Nectar Prices since its launch.

A wider extension of Sainsbury’s value offering

Sainsbury’s announced the rollout alongside a wider extension of its “value offering” including a ramp-up of its Aldi Price Match campaign.

The retailer has added 40 new products including bread, sweetcorn, and curry sauce to the offer, taking the total number of products it matches to the discounter to 400.

The new additions include By Sainsbury’s Medium Both in One Bread 800g, which has dropped by 3p to match Aldi’s 72p; six-packs of By Sainsbury’s Bramley Apple Pies which have dropped from £1.50 to £1.29; and 400g servings of By Sainsbury’s minestrone soup which are now priced at 67p, down from 75p. The largest drop shared by Sainsbury’s are on six-packs of By Sainsbury’s white muffins, which have dropped in price by 25% from £1.50 to £1.12.

The retailer has also added 55 products covered under its c-store signage campaign Pocket Friendly Prices. The initiative, which was first reported by The Grocer in April, doesn’t include price cuts, but instead aims to highlight the lowest priced products within its Local stores. It has also increased the number of products on its revamped value own label Stamford Street to 200 lines.

“We’re continuing to do all we can to battle inflation and as costs fall, so do our prices,” said Sainsbury’s CEO Simon Roberts.

“We’re passing savings on as fast as we can, wherever we can, so customers get the very best prices when they shop with us. With our biggest-ever Aldi Price Match and Nectar Prices campaigns, whatever you’re shopping for you will always be getting great value at Sainsbury’s.”