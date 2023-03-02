Sprite has been relaunched in a bid to maximise its appeal to young adults.

Both its original and Zero Sugar recipes have been reformulated to provide an “enhanced crisp lemon-lime flavour”.

Zero Sugar now had a “lighter taste profile” to help shoppers “differentiate” between the two variants, it said.

The reformulated drinks have rolled out in “stylish” new-look 330ml cans, 500ml bottles and two-litre bottles.

They featured “sleek” white and black text to “clearly differentiate Sprite and Sprite Zero Sugar whilst delivering impact on shelf”.

The relaunch will be supported by a global marketing campaign, kicking off in mid-April, which focusses on the “irresistible taste and ice-cold refreshment of Sprite”. It is designed to drive trial of the drink among 18 to 29-year-olds.

“Sprite has enjoyed solid growth over the past 12 months and our latest activity is designed to build on that momentum,” said Martin Attock, VP of commercial development at Coca-Cola Europacific Partners.

Indeed, value sales of Sprite grew 21.9% to £56.4m in the 52 weeks to 10 September 2022 [NielsenIQ].

“We’re confident that the great new taste and bold new look will be a hit with existing Sprite lovers and new consumers alike, helping to drive sales for our customers,” said Attock.

The relaunch comes after PepsiCo-owned rival 7up last month unveiled its own major brand refresh – its first in seven years.

Sprite isn’t the only brand in CCEP’s portfolio to have received a revamp in recent weeks. It axed its “totally tropical” brand Lilt last month after almost 50 years on the market, reintroducing the drink as Fanta Pineapple & Grapefruit.

Meanwhile, CCEP has launched a purple soda with a “mystery” flavour under Fanta, as part of its strategy to “recruit new fans” to the brand. Its fast-growing energy drinks brand, Monster, appears to be eyeing a move into seltzer-style drinks.