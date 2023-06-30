Tesco and Aldi have announced the latest in a series of price cuts by major supermarkets on some high-volume grocery lines.

Tesco has today cut the price of more than 500 products including fruit & veg, tuna and rice, by an average of 13%.

“We know that more than ever our customers are looking for great value, and this huge round of price cuts on 500 key household essentials will help their budgets go a little further,” said Tesco chief product officer Ashwin Prasad.

“With price cuts on products like grapes, peppers, rice and tuna, customers will find it’s even cheaper to eat healthily with Tesco this summer.

“And we’ll continue to work closely with our suppliers to pass on price cuts to our customers whenever we can.”

Tesco also said it would run its Kids Eat Free scheme again this summer, offering a free children’s meal when a paying adult presents their Clubcard and spends 60p or more on one of its cafés.

Meanwhile, Aldi has dropped the price of milk. From today, Aldi’s four-pint bottle is down by 10p to £1.45. Its two-pint bottles are down by 5p to £1.20 and its six-pint bottles have reduced by 15p to £2.15.

Aldi said it was the “the lowest price available” – while Tesco has also cut four pints of milk by 10p to £1.45.

It comes after Ocado boasted of offering the cheapest milk on the market earlier this week as it slashed prices.

“Shoppers are having to make hard choices about how to spend their money at the moment, which is why we are investing in the price of key everyday items to help customers manage their finances,” said Aldi UK buying MD Julie Ashfield.

It’s the latest in a series of early signs of deflation in some high-volume grocery lines, despite overall food price inflation remaining high. It follows price cuts last month by a number of major supermarkets on pasta and cooking oils, along with bread and butter.

Tesco’s price cuts include:

• Tesco tinned tuna (145g)– down 10p to 80p

• Three-pack of peppers – down 15p to £1.65

• Tesco 400g block cheddar – down 20p to £3.20

• Four-pint milk – down a further 10p to £1.45

• Tesco red grapes – down 20p to £1.80

• Tesco fusilli pasta (500g) – down a further 5p to 75p

• Tesco free from pasta (500g) – down 45p to 75p

• Tesco easy cook long grain rice (1kg) – down 35p to £1.25

• Tesco strawberry/raspberry jam (454g) – down 16p to 99p

• Tesco tie top bin bags (50l x 20-pack) – down 25p to £2.50

• Tesco frozen blueberries, raspberries, strawberries & mango – down 25p to £2.25

• Tesco frozen cod fillets (360g) – down 25p to £3.75

• Tesco orange juice with bits NFC (1l) – down 20p to £1.50