Amazon has launched a marketing campaign for its own-label brand By Amazon, with the tagline ‘Food too, who knew?’.

The private-label brand launched at the same time as its first Amazon Fresh store in the UK in 2021, but this is its first dedicated marketing drive.

The out-of-home advertising campaign involves cross-track platform advertising, as well as bespoke tunnel-wraps and escalator panel takeovers at Angel station, a two minute walk from Amazon’s Islington Fresh store.

“Everyone knows Amazon but they don’t know we do food,” said Christina Avraam, program manager at Amazon Fresh. The campaign “uses food to playfully imitate the iconic Amazon smile as well as featuring Amazon’s famous star ratings” she added.

The By Amazon brand has grown significantly since launch to hundreds of products across multiple categories, now encompassing essentials such as milk, bread, in-season fruit & veg and British fresh meat to freshly prepared sandwiches and meals, freshly baked bread and hot food served daily.

The campaign will run until the end of this month.