Reusable packaging company Dizzie – which works with brands including Abel & Cole, Milk & More, and The Modern Milkman – is nearing a £500,000 crowdfunding target.

The company said it would use the cash injection to begin a trial with “a major grocer”, roll out its reusable container tracking system and develop new packaging.

The trial, expected to commence next year, would be “focused on products that are already intensively packaged, moving beyond dry and ambient” Dizzie CEO and founder Ben Patten told The Grocer.

The new packaging would be “suitable for a broad range of products” and be “compatible with existing fill lines”.

“The idea is to produce substitute packaging that is neither much more expensive nor much heavier,” Patten said.

Patten said the company had received four letters of intent from major grocers.

Dizzie – formerly known as Good Club – started as a zero-waste online supermarket where products were delivered in reusaeable packaging that was collected by the service at the time of the next delivery, then washed and reused. It launched a B2B “reusable packaging as a service” offering to brands and retailers in late 2022. In March this year DTC operations ceased.

“We were never going to reach the scale of a Walmart and we had to accept that the most valuable thing we could do is help the big brands and grocers make their transitions to reusable packaging,” Patten told The Grocer at the time.

As part of the pivot away from DTC, the business partnered with online grocer Abel & Cole, to provide an outsourced solution for its Club Zero refillable range.

Abel & Cole MD Hannah Shipton said Dizzie was “central” to its proposition and that “reusable packaging is our best-performing new category”.

At the time of writing, Dizzie had raised 94% of the target amount, from 75 investors. It’s previously secured investment from Mustard Seed, Green Angel Ventures, Vala, One Planet Capital, Sustainable Ventures, Sorven Capital, InnovateUK and Wrap.

“We’ve now built a meaningfully sized business supplying online retailers, developing our capability and lowering costs of reuse and looking to bring our proposition into bricks and mortar stores – both specialist and mainstream grocers,” Patten said.