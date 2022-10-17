TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods

TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods help solve inefficiencies in how food and goods are produced, distributed, and consumed. We deliver integrated digital solutions and data-driven insights across the entire value chain, enabling businesses to make informed decisions and drive profitable growth. Our solutions connect the global supply chain, driving better production processes and improving our food's safety, quality, and sustainability, all in a way that’s traceable and clear to the end consumer. As a company, we are committed to enabling the most efficient production outcomes, while lowering the impact on our environment. Let’s make the future friendly.