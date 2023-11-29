Tesco has more than quadrupled the size of its digital screen network, as it pushes ahead on a major expansion of in-store media.

The supermarket today announced it had installed its 1,800th screen, up from around 400 in March.

The network is now present in 420 Tesco stores – making it the largest in the UK grocery market.

The displays are equipped to feature animated content and visuals, which Tesco says can support in-store campaigns and exclusive product launches.

It has also allowed supermarkets and suppliers to look to new revenue streams following the clampdown on HFSS promotions in prominent locations.

The move is the latest in a major trend towards digital screens, with Sainsbury’s and Nectar360 announcing last month they were more than doubling the number of digital advertising screens in Sainsbury’s supermarkets, as part of a major expansion of the Sainsbury’s Live network.

The network is part of a wider collaboration with Clear Channel UK.

However, Tesco claims it has “unrivalled” capacity for media channels through its Dunnhumby and Clubcard network.

Tesco’s chief commercial officer Ashwin Prasad said: “We’re really proud of our digital in-store screen network – the UK grocery market’s largest.

“Using our unrivalled insight, we’re able to give our customers advertising that is relevant to them, while at the same time giving our suppliers the opportunity to showcase their products in creative and innovative ways.

“In addition to its in-store screens, Tesco already has an established network of 500 front-of-store screens, which meet customers as they enter Extras and Superstores with motion adverts tailored to target specific stores, times and events.

“The technology behind both in-house and front-of-store screens uses Tesco’ unrivalled customer insight – provided through Dunnhumby and Clubcard data – to reflect customers’ ever-changing tastes and behaviour.”