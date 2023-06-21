Tesco is set to stock viral hydration drink Prime from Monday.

It is understood that Tesco will be selling Tropical Punch, Blue Raspberry, Ice Pop, and Lemon & Lime flavours at £2.50 per bottle, as well as an exclusive deal to sell the brand’s latest flavour: Strawberry Watermelon, according to Tom Bastable, founder of Prime Tracker, which tracks listings of the drink.

“Strawberry Watermelon is easily the best flavour to date,” Bastable said. “So no idea how long the exclusivity will last for. Sainsbury’s launched the KSI bottles exclusively and that lasted around a month, so that might be a good indicator.”

It is understood Tesco will also be implementing a three-limit bottle limit per customer.

The move makes it the last of the big four to stock the viral drink, having previously refused a supply deal earlier this year when the drink’s UK manufacturer Refresco warned Tesco it could not guarantee consistent stock every week, triggered by high levels of consumer demand.

It was also insinuated that the drink’s launch in Aldi, which prompted a raft of negative press reports when people wrestled in the aisles to get their hands on the drink, could have been part of the reason for Tesco holding back at the time.

Sainsbury’s and Morrisons have since then started stocking Prime, alongside convenience retailers including the Co-op, Spar and One Stop.