Up 13.7% year on year, our latest Grocer 33 price comparison survey is tracking below the current 17.1% rate of inflation as measured by Kantar this week.

And it looks like key pricing initiatives introduced by all the leading supermarkets in the past few weeks – alongside a high number of in-store promotions – has had an impact, with a 3.2% fall in prices versus last month.

The most eye-watering increase was on the mozzarella, which was 63% more expensive than a year ago on average. The pitta breads jumped 53% in price, while the Filippo Berio extra virgin olive oil was 49% more expensive. The two other huge increases were on the Yeo Valley yoghurt and Lurpak butter, which were up 39% and 31% respectively. A further 10 items increased by at least 20%.

Just three items were cheaper than last year – the Garnier face mask was 8% cheaper, while the price of strawberries fell 4% and balsamic vinegar was down 3%.

Asda was cheapest for the second week in a row. At £64.98 it was just over a fiver cheaper than Sainsbury’s. Asda was cheapest for 18 products, exclusively so for 11. Sainsbury’s was exclusively cheapest for five items, including the lemons and salmon fillets.

Morrisons was exclusively cheapest for the Cawston Press drinks and Garnier face mask as it came in £5.59 more expensive than Asda at £70.57.

Tesco was almost a tenner more expensive than Asda based on shelf-edge prices. Factoring in its Clubcard Prices deals, however, would have reduced the gap to £4.82 and moved it into second place.

At £82.31, Waitrose came in £17.33 more expensive than Asda. This was despite being exclusively cheapest for the Casillero del Diablo wine, the Finish dishwasher rinse aid and the Ryvita Thins.