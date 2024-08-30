It has taken nine weeks, but Tesco has finally landed its first pricing win of this Grocer 33 year.

The UK’s biggest grocer, which this year ended Asda’s 26-year reign as the winner of the Grocer 33 award for pricing, still has some catching up to do in this round – Asda has won four of the eight weeks so far.

But on this shop, Tesco was way ahead of its Leeds-based rival. At £76.84, it came in £3.06 cheaper than runner-up Morrisons. It offered the lowest price for 17 items and was exclusively cheapest for eight. These included the Shredded Wheat, Nivea sun cream, Oykos yoghurt desserts and the Walkers Pizza Hut Max crisps.

The win was secured by its Clubcard Prices initiative, which gave shoppers a sizeable discount of £6.07. This represented a saving of 7.3% versus its shelf-edge price.

This week Morrisons said it was “launching the big bazooka” in the loyalty price wars, with discounts on over 2,000 lines for customers using its More Card.

There was no evidence of any More Card prices this week, but the retailer proved competitive anyway – coming out 6.3% cheaper for the same shopping list compared with August 2023. It was cheapest retailer for 11 items and exclusively so for three: the Birds Eye Chicken Dippers, galia melon and shiitake mushrooms.

Sainsbury’s was also the cheapest for 11 items and exclusively so for three as it claimed third spot. Nectar Prices shoppers would have saved £5.39, making it £3.34 more expensive than Tesco at £80.18.

Our shopping list at Asda cost 3.7% more than it would have this time last year. As such, it could only muster fourth place, – coming out £3.92 more expensive than Tesco at £80.76.

Finally, Waitrose remained well off the pace. It was £16 dearer than Tesco at £92.84.