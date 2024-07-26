There was precious little to chose between five of our seven online Grocer 33 orders this week, with a charming Morrisons delivery driver securing the win.

The order in Newcastle upon Tyne notched up an impressive score of 95, edging out Sainsbury’s by one point. Our shopper opted not to accept one alternative suggestion when placing her order. It arrived with 32 items, including three acceptable substitutions. The driver was on time and made a fuss of our shopper’s dog. He also offered help with the heavier items and was “extremely personable and friendly”. All of the fresh items were in great condition and had long dates.

Sainsbury’s availability was strong. Our shopper ordered 33 items, including one accepted alternative. The order arrived with one further substitution – a larger pack of Clover, for which she was given a voucher to compensate for the difference in price. The driver was smart and friendly. The stuffed red peppers were not completely sealed and had leaked, but this was not noticed until later.

Asda, Tesco and Ocado all tied on 91 points. Our Asda shopper said the shop was a “good experience”. The site was easy to navigate. The driver was polite and friendly and items were packed “efficiently”.

Tesco delivered all 33 items without any need for alternative suggestions before completing the order or substitutions on arrival. It arrived on time and the driver was pleasant and polite. He set the baskets down outside the front door but did not offer to help carry them in.

Ocado was almost as sharp on availability. Our shopper was able to order all 33 items on our list, but the bagels were substituted for a different variety. When our shopper cut and pasted her list into the site’s search function it could not find nine items. Adding these meant it took an extra 15 minutes to complete the order. The driver was friendly and helped carry the shopping into the kitchen.

The Amazon order in Liverpool scored 79 points. Our shopper accepted six alternative items when ordering. One was then not delivered on the day, with no substitution offered. The ordering process was smooth, though our shopper would prefer more information on areas such as nutritional information. The driver arrived a couple of minutes early, was friendly and polite, and had parked considerately.

Our lowest-scoring order was Waitrose in Bridport with 69 points. Our shopper was frustrated that she was able to add an item to the list but not told it was unavailable until she was placing the order. The only option was to remove it without an alternative being suggested. The driver did not bring up the issue of substitutions until our shopper asked about them.