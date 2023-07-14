Source: CACI. For more info visit www.caci.co.uk/contact. Notes: Shopper profiling is measured using Grocery Acorn shopper segmentation. Store catchment data (market share, population, expenditure, spend by household, competition) is within a five-mile radius. 5 I have worked for k after our food hall, food services area, general merchandising and clothing, and currently our night shift as well.

What’s the local area like? We are the only Sainsbury’s supermarket in Dundee. When the supermarket came to the area, it was about the same time that quite a lot of the homes were developed. A lot of people from my age group, we’ve grown up with the store just being a staple of the area and it really does have that community around it. We also see people travelling from the surrounding towns like Angus to shop with us.

There was excellent availability this week with a full basket. How do you keep availability high? It’s obviously been a challenging few years when it comes to availability. During Covid I was the online manager, so availability was a really big focus for us then. Unfortunately there are still supply issues that hopefully will be resolved. In the meantime it’s about making sure that if there is a gap on the shelf, we are taking action.

What products have you had particular problems with lately? At the moment it’s quite sporadic. Previously we had issues with eggs. But there isn’t anything in particular that stands out at the moment.

What’s selling particularly well this summer? We are really seeing customers focusing on value. The extra pricing initiatives have had a really big part to play with that, like the price match and Stamford Street, as well as our Nectar Prices. It’s also about the bigger range of value that we are offering now. People are not just buying from the value range, they may also be buying larger packs because they are better value or they’re planning ahead more.

What do you think of the new Stamford Street branding? It’s really good – it does stand out. And they’re good-quality products at a more affordable price. Because of the cost of living crisis, right now everyone is thinking about pricing more than ever, and it’s making people feel more comfortable purchasing those items. The Stamford Street range has the value message behind it without it being so boldly ‘value’.

What’s your favourite line? Our Inspired to Cook range is my favourite range we have in store because I love cooking at home. The range offers different products you might not see elsewhere, but still at a reasonable price – and it’s encouraging people to get cooking at home.

What ranges are you centring in store at the moment? It’s very much our Nectar Prices that we are really highlighting to the customer. We don’t have the HFSS laws in Scotland yet so we’re definitely in a position that we can highlight those value messages.

How are you gearing up to make HFSS changes? We don’t have any timescales on when it’s going to be happening. But because it’s already happened in England, there have been a lot of learnings and growth we’ve been able to take.