Store: Tesco Droylsden

Store manager: Danielle Allen

Opened: 1997

Size: 19,816 sq ft

Market share: 3.94%

Population: 891,230

Grocery spend: £20,530,126.86

Spend by household: £56.89

Competitors: 150

Nearest rivals: Aldi 0.9 miles, Asda 1.7 miles, Co-op 1.6 miles, Iceland 0.1 miles, Lidl 0.9 miles, M&S 1.0 miles, Morrisons 0.9 miles, Sainsbury’s 1.9 miles, Tesco 1.7 miles, Waitrose 7.4 miles Source: CACI. For more info visit www.caci.co.uk/contact. Notes: Shopper profiling is measured using Grocery Acorn shopper segmentation. Store catchment data (market share, population, expenditure, spend by household, competition) is within a five-mile radius.

Tell us about the store. What makes it stand out? Droylsden is a truly local store with most colleagues living close by. Likewise, our customer base is very local, which means we see familiar faces every day. Some of our customers are friends and family of the team.

What’s the area like? Droylsden is a working-class town, with friendly, down-to-earth residents living only a short tram ride from Manchester city centre. Our customer base well represents the demographic mix of the area, as we are serving all communities.

Do any recent customer interactions stand out to you? We have hundreds of interactions every day, but one that most recently stood out was when a customer spoke to us about much she was struggling financially to feed her family. The lady was new to the area and the UK. So we took the time to show her around the store and find the items that were more affordable. We also explained about the fantastic Clubcard Prices for members and gave her the information to sign up for a Clubcard, which she was so grateful for. She managed to get everything she needed for her shopping trip and she thanked us on her way out. She has been back to the store several times since.

What’s your approach to management and how do you get the most out of your team? I’m very lucky to have a brilliant team, with lots of experience and incredible loyalty. I have a very close relationship with my team – I know them all personally and understand what’s important to them. As a leader, my team are my biggest priority and I live and breathe every day putting them first because quite simply, happy staff come to work and take care of our customers.

The courgettes were out of stock when our shopper visited. Why was that? We have recently noticed courgettes trading better than usual and exceeding our predicted sales. This could be due to the prolonged period of warm weather we’ve been experiencing and perhaps more customers eating more fresh fruit & vegetables. Thankfully I can say they are in stock today.

What’s new in store? Our pharmacy team have been offering free blood pressure tests and providing helpful health information to our customers. We’ve also invested in building capability across our store team by training all colleagues to be able to complete more jobs so we can really give great service at the right time for our customers. We’ve also taken on 20 more colleagues from the local area to support us during the summer.

How has Prime gone down in store? This has gone down very well, with some lines selling out in the first day. There is real excitement around this product!

How are you celebrating Pride? Pride month is a really important time of year for many of our colleagues and customers. We have gone to town decorating our colleague room with Pride colours and will be supporting colleagues to attend any of the national and local events they wish to attend. All our colleagues are welcome all year round, but it is nice to go the extra mile at this time of year. Tesco as a company also does some great stuff to support Pride. You will see our presence at most Pride festivals with our Tesco wagons decorated with Pride graphics.