Tesco recorded the highest score for service and availability for the first time since August, with its Gloucester store scoring 77 points.

Our shopper was able to get everything she wanted – resulting in the only full basket this week – at this “well-stocked”, “tidy” and “well presented” store. Shop floor service stood out thanks to friendly and efficient staff – one of whom helped our shopper find the corn on the cob.

The store could have done with having more checkouts open, as only two were available on this Friday evening shop.

The checkout assistant was efficient but did not greet our shopper or say anything except to ask if she had a Clubcard.

Second place went to Waitrose with 75 points. Its Sidmouth store had an excellent layout and offered a well stocked food to go section, and enticing counters. The Halloween and Christmas sections were particularly eye-catching.

The staff were all very cheerful and chatty, and there were plenty around. One staff member was particularly helpful, checking whether the cheddar was in stock and recommending similar products.

Another staff member used his headset to find out if the store still stocked the Cheestrings and double-checked his handheld device.

There was no queue and our shopper went straight to the till, where the cashier was friendly and polite.

Three items were out of stock and two items were not stocked.

Sainsbury’s Canvey Island came third with 64 points.

The store standards were strong, with an attractive display of women’s clothing in the entrance with autumn colours. There was also a flower display – though the beer in front of it spoilt the impact of the flowers.

The fruit & vegetable section was not well stocked, with empty boxes and untidy displays, as well as dirty scales.

The store struggled on availability with two items out of stock and five not stocked.

Morrisons was next up with its Dukinfield store scoring 57 points. Our shopper felt he was prevented from browsing the store due to the work being undertaken by staff – with lots of tidying up and staff picking online orders.

This made the store difficult to navigate, with a large number of cardboard storage trolleys also causing obstructions.

The store felt “a bit hectic”, as though it was about to close at any minute. And because the staff were so busy it was difficult to approach them for assistance, our mystery shopper said.

Asda Park Royal in London came in last place this week with just 37 points.

Shelves were not fully stocked and some items were in the wrong location or the shelf tickets did not match the item description.

The meat counter was well stocked but with an off-putting strong smell of raw meat.

When our shopper asked for help finding items, the assistant simply told our shopper “I don’t think we sell it”. No attempt was made to check if the items were stocked.

The checkout experience was very poor too. Our shopper had to wait eight or nine minutes as only three checkouts were open.

“This resulted in long queues and several angry customers”, said our shopper.

When she finally reached the checkout, staff weren’t very friendly.

Five items were out of stock, and the store didn’t stock the Cravendale milk.