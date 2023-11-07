Champion: La Boulangère Selection All Butter Croissants
The judges were unanimous in pronouncing La Boulangère’s All Butter Croissants the winner of the category. Described as “lovely, buttery, light and flavoursome”, the croissants were not only delicious but also represented good value, at an rrp of of £2.50 for a pack of six. Judges also called out the recyclable packaging as a big plus.
La Boulangère said the innovation responded to a gap in the market for a premium, longer-life all-butter pastry option. Its insights have shown shorter-life premium pastries are proving an increasingly risky purchase for shoppers watching their wallets.
Silver Medal
- Wholesome Carob Granolas - Orange & Almonds
Bronze Medal
- La Boulangère Selection All Butter Pains au Chocolat
Innovation is alive and well, as the New Product & Packaging Awards show
