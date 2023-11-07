Champion: La Boulangère Selection All Butter Croissants

The judges were unanimous in pronouncing La Boulangère’s All Butter Croissants the winner of the category. Described as “lovely, buttery, light and flavoursome”, the croissants were not only delicious but also represented good value, at an rrp of of £2.50 for a pack of six. Judges also called out the recyclable packaging as a big plus.

La Boulangère said the innovation responded to a gap in the market for a premium, longer-life all-butter pastry option. Its insights have shown shorter-life premium pastries are proving an increasingly risky purchase for shoppers watching their wallets.

Silver Medal

Wholesome Carob Granolas - Orange & Almonds

Bronze Medal

La Boulangère Selection All Butter Pains au Chocolat

